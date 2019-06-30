Putin Orders Irkutsk Region Governor to Take Flood Relief Under Strict Control

BRATSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed on Saturday the governor of Irkutsk Region, Sergey Levchenko, to start paying compensations to flood victims in the region as soon as today and take the issue under strict control.

Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in a flood-hit region to conduct an emergency meeting to deal with heavy floods.

"I instruct the head of the region, the governor, to take it under strictest control. I reiterate that we must start paying now, not waiting for the complete compilation and check of victims lists. Although, of course, this also should be done immediately," Putin said at a meeting on flood relief.

Putin said it was necessary to inform people where they could get assistance.

"First, you need to keep people informed about what is happening, where the temporary accommodation centers are located, where they can get help, including medical aid, as well as drinking water, food, medicine and essential things. ... Particular attention should be paid to the uninterrupted supply of drinking water to citizens in the required volumes," he said.

The president instructed regional and local authorities, as well as regional departments of federal agencies, to be in constant contact with people, to respond as quickly as possible to complaints and appeals from them.

"We need to help people find their relatives and friends, we need to make lists of evacuees so that relatives and authorities ” it goes without saying ” clearly knew who and where is now," Putin added.

Putin also instructed to send children from flood-hit areas of the Irkutsk region to summer camps, including to other regions.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service and the Interior Ministry must take prices on basic consumer goods under strict control and prevent profiteers from capitalizing on people's troubles, the president stressed.

As of now, 31 settlements in Irkutsk region are in the flood zone due to heavy rains. This affects more than 3,700 houses, where more than 9,000 people live. According to the latest data of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, three people were killed, another 97 were hospitalized due to floods. According to Levchenko, 980 million rubles ($15.5 million) have been allocated for compensation payments to victims.