Putin Orders 'large-scale' Vaccinations To Start Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:06 PM

Putin orders 'large-scale' vaccinations to start next week

President Vladimir Putin told health officials Wednesday to start widespread vaccinations next week, adding that Russia has produced close to 2 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin told health officials Wednesday to start widespread vaccinations next week, adding that Russia has produced close to 2 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine.

"I would ask you to organise the work so that by the end of next week we will have started this large-scale vaccination," Putin said. The president noted that teachers and medics will be the first to receive the jab.

More Stories From World

