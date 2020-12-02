Putin orders 'large-scale' vaccinations to start next week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin told health officials Wednesday to start widespread vaccinations next week, adding that Russia has produced close to 2 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine.

"I would ask you to organise the work so that by the end of next week we will have started this large-scale vaccination," Putin said. The president noted that teachers and medics will be the first to receive the jab.