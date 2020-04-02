UrduPoint.com
Putin Orders Local Authorities To Establish Special Movement Regime - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:54 PM

Putin Orders Local Authorities to Establish Special Movement Regime - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday tasked regional authorities with introducing a special movement regime for people and transport, with exception of inter-regional traffic, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday tasked regional authorities with introducing a special movement regime for people and transport, with exception of inter-regional traffic, the Kremlin said.

"To establish a special order of movement of persons and transport vehicles with exception of transport vehicles carrying out inter-regional transportation," the decree, addressing senior regional officials, reads.

The president also ordered media outlets to submit information on how many employees will be working this month, which was earlier designated as paid holidays to stem the spread of coronavirus.

"Mass media organizations are to determine the number of employees [who will be] ensuring the functioning of these organizations from April 4-30, 2020," the decree, released by the Kremlin, reads.

In the capital, 30,000 people will be involved in public outreach operations to prevent violations of the self-isolation regime, Kirill Shchitov, a Moscow city councilman, told Sputnik.

