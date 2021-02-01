UrduPoint.com
Putin Orders Measures To Ensure Journalist Rights In Russian Regions By May 1

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin assigned his regional representatives to work with the Human Rights Council of Russia to take measures to ensure the rights of journalists in the country's regions by May 1.

Putin approved the list of measures drafted at the conclusion of his annual Human Rights Council meeting in December.

"The plenipotentiaries of the Russian President in Federal districts, together with the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, take measures to ensure the rights of journalists in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation on the mass media," read the decree, published Monday on the Kremlin's official website.

The measures must be enacted before May 1 of this year, according to the decree's timetable.

