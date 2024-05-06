Putin Orders Nuclear Drills, Russia Captures Ukrainian Villages
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered nuclear weapons drills near Ukraine, Moscow said Monday, in response to "threats" from Western officials to deploy NATO troops to Ukraine.
The announcement came as Russian forces said they captured two villages in the war-battered regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, where outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian troops have struggled to hold the line.
Russian officials in the border region of Belgorod meanwhile announced that Ukrainian attack drones had killed six people and wounded over 30, including several children.
Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric since ordering his army into Ukraine in 2022, warning in February there was a "real" risk of nuclear war.
The defence ministry gave no date for the drills, but said they would involve the air force, navy and troops stationed near Ukraine.
It said they were aimed at ensuring Russian territorial integrity in the face of Western "threats."
The Kremlin specified that the exercises were a response to statements by French President Emmanuel Macron and British officials.
Russia has in recent days hit out at Macron for telling The Economist magazine he was "not ruling anything out" in the West's response to the conflict in Ukraine, including sending troops to the country.
It has also blasted UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron for saying Kyiv has the right to strike targets inside Russia.
Recent Stories
Rupee depreciates by 03 paisa against US dollar
PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal
CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case
Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Italy's pragmatic PM leads charge for EU far right20 minutes ago
-
Mozambique's ruling party chooses new leader21 minutes ago
-
In coal country Bulgaria, a losing battle against EU Green Deal30 minutes ago
-
Struggling French tech group Atos weighs financial lifelines31 minutes ago
-
'Sound of silence' for troubled Milan as Juve inch towards Champions League2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's sesame seeds export to China increases nearly 29% in Q1 20243 hours ago
-
Belgium's far right struggles to break through media ban3 hours ago
-
Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition3 hours ago
-
Mbappe and PSG aim to seize moment in Champions League semi-final3 hours ago
-
Israel army says about 100,000 people being evacuated from east Rafah3 hours ago
-
Putin orders nuclear drills with troops near Ukraine4 hours ago
-
China's Shenzhen home to more superchargers than petrol stations4 hours ago