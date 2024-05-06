Putin Orders Nuclear Drills With Troops Near Ukraine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered new nuclear weapons drills in the face of Western "threats," as a Ukrainian drone attack killed six people and wounded over 30 in Russia's Belgorod border region.
Russia's defence ministry said the exercises would be held in the "near future" and involve the air force, navy and troops stationed near Ukraine.
Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric, warning in an address to the nation in February there was a "real" risk of nuclear war.
The Kremlin meanwhile said the drills were a response to Western comments on sending troops to Ukraine.
The defence ministry said the drills were aimed at ensuring Russian territorial integrity in the face of "threats by certain Western officials".
"During the exercise, a set of measures will be taken to practise the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons," it announced in a statement.
Non-strategic nuclear weapons, also known as tactical nuclear weapons, are designed for use on the battlefield and can be delivered via missiles.
Troops from the Southern Military District, which broders Ukraine and includes the occupied Ukrainian territories will take part in the drills, the ministry said.
Western officials have become increasingly alarmed by the Kremlin's nuclear rhetoric.
The announcement came as authorities in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine reported the deadliest attack in weeks, as Kyiv said Russian strikes left hundreds of thousands without power.
