UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Orders Security Council To Set Up System Of Protection Against New Infections

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

Putin Orders Security Council to Set Up System of Protection Against New Infections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to form an interdepartmental commission of the Russian Security Council on the creation of a system of protection against new infections, according to a decree published on the legal information portal.

"I order to form an Interdepartmental Commission of the Russian Security Council on the creation of a national system of protection against new infections," the decree says.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

13 minutes ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

13 minutes ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

16 minutes ago

Pulev confirms Joshua bout set for December 12 in ..

43 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of harassment case at ..

44 minutes ago

World's Largest Vivid Pink Diamond From Russia to ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.