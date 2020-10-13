Putin Orders Security Council to Set Up System of Protection Against New Infections

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to form an interdepartmental commission of the Russian Security Council on the creation of a system of protection against new infections, according to a decree published on the legal information portal.

"I order to form an Interdepartmental Commission of the Russian Security Council on the creation of a national system of protection against new infections," the decree says.