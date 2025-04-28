Putin orders surprise three-day ceasefire in May

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a surprise three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8-10, coinciding with Moscow's World War II Victory Day commemorations, the Kremlin said Monday.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump urged Putin to "stop shooting" and "sign a deal" to end the three-year conflict, which the White House is seeking to end through diplomatic means.

"Based on humanitarian considerations, the Russian side is declaring a truce during the 80th anniversary of Victory Day," the Kremlin said.

It said from May 8 through May 10, "all hostilities" would be stopped.