Putin Orders Taking Measures To Integrate Drones Into Russia's Single Airspace - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to take comprehensive measures to integrate unmanned aerial vehicles into the country's single airspace and submit a respective report on this by September 1, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"In order to ensure the safe operation of unmanned aerial systems, (the government is instructed to) take comprehensive measures to integrate unmanned aircraft into the single airspace of Russia, including considering the issue of digital transformation of air traffic management in terms of air traffic services systems, navigation, landing, surveillance, communications and countering the illegal use of unmanned aerial systems.

The report is due by September 1, 2023, then once every six months," the list of instructions on the Kremlin's website read.

The president also instructed the government to take measures to promote activities in the field of design, production and operation of drones, the Kremlin said.

