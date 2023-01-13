Putin Orders to Consider Improving Public Control Mechanisms in Electoral Process By July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the relevant authorities to consider the improving of the mechanisms of public control in the electoral process by July 1, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The Administration of the Russian President, together with the Central Election Commission of Russia and the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, (must) consider the issue of improving the mechanisms of public control in the electoral process (by July 1)," the Kremlin said in a statement.