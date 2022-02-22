Putin Orders to Ensure Peace in DPR, LPR by Means of Russian Armed Forces - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to ensure peace in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) by means of Russia's Armed Forces, according to decrees published on the portal of legal information.

"In connection with the appeal by the head of the Luhansk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry, prior to the conclusion of the treaty referred to in clause 3 of this decree, must ensure the implementation of peacekeeping functions by Russia's Armed Forces on the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic," according to clause 4 of the decree on the LPR.

There is a similar clause in the decree on the DPR.

In addition, the president instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to hold talks with the DPR and LPR on the establishment of diplomatic relations, friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance. Decrees recognizing the LPR and DPR as sovereign and independent states were published early on Tuesday.