Putin Orders to Fast Track Residence Permits for Foreign Finalists of All-Russian Contests

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:36 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to develop by September 1 a mechanism to simplify the issuance of residence permits to foreign finalists of the Russia - Land of Opportunity platform's competitions, according to the list of presidential instructions published on the Kremlin's website on Saturday.
The instructions were given following a meeting of the Supervisory board of the Russia - Land of Opportunity autonomous non-profit organization.
"The Russian government [has been instructed] to develop a mechanism for issuing residence permit under a simplified procedure to foreign citizens and persons without citizenship who are the finalists and winners of the all-Russian competitions of the Russia - Land of Opportunity platform, develop and present proposals on making the relevant amendments to legislative acts.
Deadline � September 1, 2021," the statement read.
Additionally, Putin instructed the presidential administration, interior and foreign ministries to present proposals on making amendments to legislative acts that provide for a possibility for the foreign citizens and stateless persons in question to acquire Russian citizenship via a special procedure.
Russia - Land of Opportunity is a platform that brings together activists and professionals with social, educational, managerial and business initiatives.