Putin Orders To Form State Council Working Group For Countering COVID-19 - Kremlin
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 11:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has given orders to form a State Council working group for countering the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in Russia, the Kremlin said on Sunday in a press release.
"Form a working group of the State Council of the Russian Federation on countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection caused by COVID-19," the statement said.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin will head the working group, according to the Kremlin.