Putin Orders To Form State Council Working Group For Countering COVID-19 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Putin Orders to Form State Council Working Group for Countering COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has given orders to form a State Council working group for countering the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in Russia, the Kremlin said on Sunday in a press release.

"Form a working group of the State Council of the Russian Federation on countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection caused by COVID-19," the statement said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin will head the working group, according to the Kremlin.

