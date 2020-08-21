UrduPoint.com
Putin Orders To Formalize Russia's Entry Into International Organization For Migration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government to formalize the country's entry into the International Organization for Migration, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The Russian government shall ensure the formalization of Russia's entry into the International Organization for Migration in the manner prescribed by the charter of the International Organization for Migration," the instruction says.

The report must be submitted by December 1, 2020, with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin being responsible for the matter.

More Stories From World

