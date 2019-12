Russian President Vladimir Putin has given instructions to hold a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) organizing committee in the Kremlin on December 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has given instructions to hold a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) organizing committee in the Kremlin on December 11.

The relevant order was posted on the official internet portal of legal information.

"To hold a meeting of the Russian Victory organizing committee in the Moscow Kremlin on December 11," it said.