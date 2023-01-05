UrduPoint.com

Putin Orders To Impose 36-Hour Christmas Truce With Ukraine On January 6-7

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a 36-hour ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the warring sides in Ukraine from January 6-7, the Kremlin said Thursday

"Taking into account an appeal by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, I instruct the Russian defense minister to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of combat contact of the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 (09:00 GMT) to 24:00 on January 7 (21:00 GMT)," the statement read.

Putin also called on Kiev to declare a ceasefire so that a large number of Orthodox citizens living in areas of hostilities could attend church services on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. according to the statement.

