Putin Orders to Impose 36-Hour Christmas Truce With Ukraine on January 6-7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a 36-hour ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the warring sides in Ukraine from January 6-7, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"Taking into account an appeal by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, I instruct the Russian defense minister to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of combat contact of the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 (09:00 GMT) to 24:00 on January 7 (21:00 GMT)," the statement read.

Putin also called on Kiev to declare a ceasefire so that a large number of Orthodox citizens living in areas of hostilities could attend church services on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. according to the statement.