Putin Orders to Mitigate Impact of Situation on Global Energy Markets on Russian Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to prepare a set of measures by November 1 to prevent negative consequences on global energy markets from affecting Russian industries.

"The tense situation in foreign markets carries certain risks for our country. I have already instructed the government to develop a special set of measures in this regard in a short time, by November 1, in order to minimize the negative consequences for Russia from the shortage of energy in Europe and the destabilization of fertilizer markets, metal products and, as a consequence, food," Putin said.