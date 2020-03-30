UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Orders To Open More COVID-19 Diagnostics Centers In Russian Regions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:25 PM

Putin Orders to Open More COVID-19 Diagnostics Centers in Russian Regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered to create additional COVID-19 diagnostics facilities in Russian regions as well as to provide swift registration of new tests for the new coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered to create additional COVID-19 diagnostics facilities in Russian regions as well as to provide swift registration of new tests for the new coronavirus.

"It is necessary to use all our laboratory capacity, as well as to create additional diagnostics centers, both in public and private medical organizations.

Thanks to this we would rapidly increase the volume of testing for the coronavirus in the coming days. Also, [we have to] evaluate the capacities of relevant manufacturers to involve them in the production of efficient [COVID-19] testing systems. A number of such tests have been created in Russia. I request you to provide rapid registration of new testing systems. Please, do not drag this out," Putin told his representatives in Federal districts.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

11 minutes ago

Expo 2020 organisers and steering committee partic ..

26 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament Appoints New Finance, Health ..

19 seconds ago

Gundogan says Liverpool deserve to be champions

21 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner visits isolation ward set up f ..

22 seconds ago

CIA police arrested a robber; recovers stolen bike ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.