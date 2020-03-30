Putin Orders to Open More COVID-19 Diagnostics Centers in Russian Regions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered to create additional COVID-19 diagnostics facilities in Russian regions as well as to provide swift registration of new tests for the new coronavirus.

"It is necessary to use all our laboratory capacity, as well as to create additional diagnostics centers, both in public and private medical organizations.

Thanks to this we would rapidly increase the volume of testing for the coronavirus in the coming days. Also, [we have to] evaluate the capacities of relevant manufacturers to involve them in the production of efficient [COVID-19] testing systems. A number of such tests have been created in Russia. I request you to provide rapid registration of new testing systems. Please, do not drag this out," Putin told his representatives in Federal districts.