Putin Orders to Posthumously Award Russian Military Killed in Be-200 Plane Crash in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to present the Russian military personnel, who died in the Be-200 firefighting plane crash while on mission in Turkey, to state awards posthumously, the Kremlin press service reported Saturday.

"Putin expressed his deep condolences to the family and friends of the Russian military, as well as to the relatives and friends of the Turkish citizens, who died in the Be-200 plane crash. The President instructed the Minister of Defense to present the Russian military for state awards posthumously," the presidential press service said.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish forestry department reported that a Russian-leased Be-200 firefighter aircraft crashed while on a fire extinguishing mission in the vicinity of the city of Kahramanmaras.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that its plane crashed in Turkey, noting that the accident occurred when the plane was preparing to land after successfully finishing its mission. According to the Russian side, there were five Russian and three Turkish crew members on board. None of the crew survived.

An investigative commission was dispatched to the scene, the Russian defense ministry said. The Russian embassy in Ankara told Sputnik it was looking into the causes of the incident and had also sent its team to the crash site.