Putin Orders to Protect New Regions' Residents From Criminal Prosecution by Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Prosecutor General's Office, the Investigative Committee, the FSB, the Interior Ministry and the Supreme Court to protect residents of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions from criminal prosecution by Ukraine for political reasons, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia, together with the Russian Investigative Committee, the Federal Security Service of Russia, the Russian Interior Ministry and the Supreme Court of Russia, (are instructed) to take measures to annul the legal consequences of bringing citizens living in the Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic, the Zaporizhzhia region and the Kherson region to criminal responsibility for political reasons for committing crimes under the criminal legislation of Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The relevant proposals should be submitted by March 1.