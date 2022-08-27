UrduPoint.com

Putin Orders To Provide Armed Security At Schools In Donetsk, Luhansk - Official

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to provide armed security to schools in the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as in the Russia-controlled Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions starting September 1, Sergei Kirienko, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, said on Saturday.

"The president has given a separate order to the interior ministry, Rosgvardia (Russian National Guard) to take protection and security measures in all five regions. This means that starting September 1 at each school there must be at least two armed guards at all times," Kirienko said at a workshop for teachers from Donetsk and Luhansk.

The official added that security could be maintained by the interior ministries of Russia or the people's republics as well as by Rosgvardia or specially picked licensed security companies.

He noted that different decisions on how to provide armed security will be made in the aforementioned territories.

"In any case, this task must be solved, special funds from the Russian budget have been allocated for this. We understand how important is security for the start of the learning process," Kirienko added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Ukraine has been conducting sabotage and terror acts in the territories that have since come under Russia's control.

