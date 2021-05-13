UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Orders Unified Approach To Security In Schools After Kazan Tragedy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin Orders Unified Approach to Security in Schools After Kazan Tragedy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government on Thursday with introducing a unified approach to ensuring security and protection against terrorism in educational facilities across the country, following the deadly shooting incident in a school in Kazan.

According to the Russian leader, the tragedy shows that the country still experiences problems with security in schools.

"A relevant order was already made in 2018. Later, a relevant governmental decree was issued. However, not all the measures that we had discussed were implemented fully and at a proper level. I task the government with urgently introducing a unified approach to ensuring educational facilities' security and counterterrorism protection," Putin told the Russian cabinet.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Kazan 2018 All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

5 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.