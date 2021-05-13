Putin Orders Unified Approach to Security in Schools After Kazan Tragedy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government on Thursday with introducing a unified approach to ensuring security and protection against terrorism in educational facilities across the country, following the deadly shooting incident in a school in Kazan.

According to the Russian leader, the tragedy shows that the country still experiences problems with security in schools.

"A relevant order was already made in 2018. Later, a relevant governmental decree was issued. However, not all the measures that we had discussed were implemented fully and at a proper level. I task the government with urgently introducing a unified approach to ensuring educational facilities' security and counterterrorism protection," Putin told the Russian cabinet.