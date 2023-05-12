Putin Orders Work on Measures Aimed at Reducing Outflow of Russian Citizens Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday introduced amendments to Russia's migration policy underlining the need to develop measures to preserve human capital in the country and reduce the outflow of citizens abroad.

"In 2022, the outflow of Russian citizens abroad increased due to the changed social and economic conditions. For that reason, additional measures are required to create the financial, social and other mechanisms to preserve human capital and reduce the outflow of the Russian population abroad," the decree signed by Putin stated.

The document contains provisions regarding residents of the territories incorporated into Russia amid its military operation in Ukraine last fall, outlining measures of social support to the people who were affected by the military conflict.

On September 30, 2022, Putin and the heads of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the incorporation of these territories into Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported the move.