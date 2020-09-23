Putin: Other Countries Covertly Support Own Companies, Russia Stays Within WTO Rules

Russia is supporting its countries within the limits set by the World Trade Organization (WTO), while other countries are offering their companies hidden preferences, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

"We will never have competition [at home] because the foreign companies are always getting covert support, we're just not seeing it," the president said at his meeting with the nuclear industry personnel.

Meanwhile, Russia has to help its companies "without breaking cretin principles of the WTO, which is what we are doing," Putin said.

The president remarked on the unfair application of sanctions against Russia, citing the passenger plane MC-21.

"Our new mid-haul plane MC-21 has nothing to do with defense industry, Our partners, guided by improper competition, stopped supplying us with composite materials for the wings. What is this? It's outrageous behavior on the world market," the president said.

Putin went on to say that Russia would obviously overcome the difficulty and those who cut off its access to materials were aware of that but hoping for a delay to take over the market share that could be filled by the Russian plane.