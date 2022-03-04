(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Russian fundamental approaches in the context of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass, the Kremlin press service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Russian fundamental approaches in the context of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"Vladimir Putin outlined Russia's fundamental approaches in the context of conducting a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass, explained in detail its goals and objectives, which will certainly be implemented," the Kremlin said in a statement.