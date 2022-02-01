UrduPoint.com

Putin Outlines To Draghi Russia's Approach To Security Guarantees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 07:18 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, outlined Russia's approaches to security guarantees, emphasizing the importance of observing the principle of indivisibility of security, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin outlined the key approaches of the Russian side on this matter, emphasizing the importance of observing the fundamental principle of the indivisibility of security, as enshrined in the OSCE documents signed at the highest level," it said.

