Putin, Palestine's Abbas Discuss Events In Russia, Middle East Conflict - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Moscow's recent efforts for ensuring law and order in the country, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"The Palestinian side has initiated a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestinian leader expressed his full support for the actions of the Russian leadership to protect the constitutional order and law during the June 24 events," the statement read.

Russia reaffirmed its principled position in favor of a just and sustainable resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the existing international legal framework, the Kremlin said.

Both leaders spoke in favor of progressive development of traditionally friendly bilateral relations and agreed to keep in touch.

Putin wished Abbas and Palestinians happy Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

