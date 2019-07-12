UrduPoint.com
Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Discussed Middle East Settlement By Phone - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:14 PM

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Discussed Middle East Settlement by Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed the Middle East settlement by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed the Middle East settlement by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

"On the Palestinian side's initiative, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

They thoroughly exchanged views on Middle East settlement. Russia's readiness to keep taking steps to advance the peace process, including the resumption of direct Israeli-Palestinian talks in order to reach mutually acceptable solutions, was reaffirmed," the Kremlin said.

"The Palestinian leader expressed appreciation for the efforts of Russian diplomacy to promote inter-Palestinian reconciliation," it said.

