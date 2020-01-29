UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Pardons US-Israeli National Issachar Jailed In Russia For Drug Trafficking

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:42 PM

Putin Pardons US-Israeli National Issachar Jailed in Russia for Drug Trafficking

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree to pardon Israeli national Naama Issachar, who has been serving a prison term in Russia on drug-related charges, the Kremlin's press service reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree to pardon Israeli national Naama Issachar, who has been serving a prison term in Russia on drug-related charges, the Kremlin's press service reported.

Issachar earlier wrote a pardon petition addressed to the Russian president.

The decree comes into force from the day of signing.

Issachar, who has dual Israeli-US citizenship, was arrested in April 2019 during a layover in Moscow while she was on her way to Israel from India. Police found some nine grams (0.3 ounces) of cannabis in her bags. Issachar was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

The penalty has been harshly criticized in Israel as "disproportionate" since the amount of drugs found was allowed for personal use in Israel, though it is considered illegal in Russia.

Related Topics

India Police Israel Moscow Russia Drugs Vladimir Putin April Citizenship 2019 From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

3 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

3 seconds ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

30 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

30 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 hour ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.