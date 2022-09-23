UrduPoint.com

Putin, Parliament To Act Promptly If Referendums End Positively - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Putin, Parliament to Act Promptly if Referendums End Positively - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the parliament will act promptly and sign all necessary documents if people in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions vote to join Russia at the ongoing referendums, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Of course, a certain decision of both our parliament and the president will be required, the signing of the necessary documents, a number of procedures. Everything will be done in strict accordance with the current legislation," Peskov said, adding that he is sure that referendums will be recognized promptly.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin Kherson All

Recent Stories

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

27 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

4 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.