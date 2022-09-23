Putin, Parliament to Act Promptly if Referendums End Positively - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the parliament will act promptly and sign all necessary documents if people in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions vote to join Russia at the ongoing referendums, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Of course, a certain decision of both our parliament and the president will be required, the signing of the necessary documents, a number of procedures. Everything will be done in strict accordance with the current legislation," Peskov said, adding that he is sure that referendums will be recognized promptly.