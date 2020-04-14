Putin Participates in Video Conference of Eurasian Economic Union - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the video conference of the Eurasian Economic Union's Supreme Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the video conference of the Eurasian Economic Union's Supreme Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Peskov said the conference would be dedicated to joint fight against the coronavirus.

"Putin is participating in the ongoing video conference of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is making a speech right now. Later on, other participants will speak," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the union plans to adopt a joint document following the conference.