UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Participates In Video Conference Of Eurasian Economic Union - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:33 PM

Putin Participates in Video Conference of Eurasian Economic Union - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the video conference of the Eurasian Economic Union's Supreme Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the video conference of the Eurasian Economic Union's Supreme Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Peskov said the conference would be dedicated to joint fight against the coronavirus.

"Putin is participating in the ongoing video conference of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is making a speech right now. Later on, other participants will speak," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the union plans to adopt a joint document following the conference.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCC agrees to extends lockdown for another ten day ..

5 minutes ago

Three dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

European Officials, Businesses, NGOs Call for Gree ..

2 minutes ago

Rs. 129.7 million distributed among 10217 women in ..

2 minutes ago

Government taking steps to raise Covid-19 testing ..

5 minutes ago

KP conveys suggestions to federal government on co ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.