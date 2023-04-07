Close
Putin, Pashinyan Confirm Importance Of Yerevan-Baku Peace Treaty Preparation - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed in a telephone conversation the importance of the preparation of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed in a telephone conversation the importance of the preparation of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian cabinet said Pashinyan and Putin have discussed the humanitarian crisis in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh Republic as a result of blocking the Lachin corridor.

"The discussion of various aspects of the current situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh continued.

In this context, the importance of consistent implementation of the fundamental agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020-2022, including those related to ensuring security and stability on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, restoring economic and transport ties in Transcaucasia, and preparing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, was reaffirmed," the statement said.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Armenian side, according to the Kremlin.

