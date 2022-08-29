UrduPoint.com

Putin, Pashinyan Confirm Intention To Strengthen Allied Ties - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Putin, Pashinyan Confirm Intention to Strengthen Allied Ties - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed intention to strengthen allied ties between Moscow and Yerevan during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed intention to strengthen allied ties between Moscow and Yerevan during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Pashinyan also congratulated each other as the two nations mark 25th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral friendship treaty, according to the Kremlin's statement.

"Mutual intention to further all-round strengthening of allied ties between Russia and Armenia was confirmed," the statement read.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Asylum Applications Jump 90% in EU in 2022 - Repor ..

Asylum Applications Jump 90% in EU in 2022 - Reports

8 minutes ago
 KP Forest department announces contribution in CM' ..

KP Forest department announces contribution in CM's Fund for relief, rehabilitat ..

8 minutes ago
 Minister urges people to extend support to flood v ..

Minister urges people to extend support to flood victims

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Non-Energy Exports May Fall by About 17% ..

Russia's Non-Energy Exports May Fall by About 17% This Year - Official

11 minutes ago
 US Government to Stop Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits ..

US Government to Stop Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Fire extinguished on ferry off Sweden with 300 abo ..

Fire extinguished on ferry off Sweden with 300 aboard

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.