Putin, Pashinyan Confirm Intention to Strengthen Allied Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed intention to strengthen allied ties between Moscow and Yerevan during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Pashinyan also congratulated each other as the two nations mark 25th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral friendship treaty, according to the Kremlin's statement.

"Mutual intention to further all-round strengthening of allied ties between Russia and Armenia was confirmed," the statement read.