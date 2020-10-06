UrduPoint.com
Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Aggravation Of Conflict In Karabakh - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Aggravation of Conflict in Karabakh - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two leaders discussed the escalation of the conflict in Karabakh, which has become large-scale and led to casualties among civilians, the Kremlin said on monday.

"On the initiative of the Armenian side, a phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan ... The discussion of the escalated armed confrontation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, which has become large-scale and led to serious casualties on both sides, including among civilians, was continued," the statement says.

Putin, in a conversation with Pashinyan, stressed the urgent need to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin added.

