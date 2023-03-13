UrduPoint.com

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Ensuring Security At Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Ensuring Security at Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the implementation of the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, including steps to ensure security at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the implementation of the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, including steps to ensure security at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"At the initiative of the Armenian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The practical aspects of the implementation of the entire range of well-known agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020-2022 were considered, including steps to ensure stability and security in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Additionally, Putin stressed the need to resolve all emerging issues in a constructive manner and in close contact and interaction of the parties with Russian peacekeepers, the statement added.

