Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Implementation of Agreements on Karabakh - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, they discussed the implementation of the trilateral statement on Karabakh and the agreements of the January 11 summit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Practical aspects of the implementation of the Statement of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, as well as the agreements reached during the trilateral summit in Moscow on January 11, 2021, were discussed," the statement says.

In addition, topical issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation were touched upon. Putin and Pashinyan agreed to continue contacts at various levels.