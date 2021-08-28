Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict, Situation on Armenian-Azeri Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan by phone, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Topical issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement were discussed in the context of the implementation of the agreements recorded in the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, as well as the current situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the statement says.

The leaders also agreed on further contacts at different levels, it added.