Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Preparations for CSTO Summit Scheduled for November 23 in Yerevan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and discussed preparations for the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, which will be held on November 23 in Yerevan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

