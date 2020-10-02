Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin said on Friday

"Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian side's initiative. The two leaders continued discussing the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone," the statement says.

In a conversation with Pashinyan, Putin stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and renewed efforts to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Vladimir Putin again emphasized the need to immediately stop the hostilities and resume political and diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict in line with the Statement made by the presidents of the countries - co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, France and the US) on October 1, 2020," the Kremlin said.

The leaders expressed serious concern over information about the involvement of militants of illegal armed groups from the middle East in military operations.

Putin and Pashinyan agreed to continue contacts in various formats.