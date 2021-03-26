Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Other Issues - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday talked about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, cooperation in the energy field and the COVID-19 response, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday talked about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, cooperation in the energy field and the COVID-19 response, the Kremlin said.

"A phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative of the Armenian side. When discussing the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, it was noted with satisfaction that the situation in the region has stabilized and remains generally calm," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Pashinyan also exchanged views on other issues of bilateral cooperation "with an emphasis on the energy sector and the fight against" COVID-19.