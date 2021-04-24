UrduPoint.com
Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh Over Phone - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 04:46 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the initiative of Yerevan, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday, adding that the two leaders discussed the situation in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, among other issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the initiative of Yerevan, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday, adding that the two leaders discussed the situation in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, among other issues.

"The sides continued the discussion of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

The two leaders stated with satisfaction that thanks to the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers, the situation in the region remains stable and calm. They also exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the field of energy," the statement said.

In addition, Pashinyan informed Putin about the development of the internal political situation in Armenia, which faces early parliamentary elections in June.

