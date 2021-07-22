Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"Topical issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation in trade, economic, energy, humanitarian and other fields were considered.

The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed. The issue of unblocking transport and economic ties in the region was also touched upon," the Kremlin said in a statement.