Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh - Kremlin
Thu 22nd July 2021 | 08:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.
"Topical issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation in trade, economic, energy, humanitarian and other fields were considered.
The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed. The issue of unblocking transport and economic ties in the region was also touched upon," the Kremlin said in a statement.