UrduPoint.com

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh During Phone Talks - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh During Phone Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the situation in the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the situation in the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian government said that the leaders held a phone conversation to discuss issues related to the Lachin corridor, the only land route linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, and the humanitarian situation in the region.

"Putin had a telephone conversation with ... Pashinyan. The development of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed with an emphasis on solving practical problems to ensure stability and security in the region," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Pashinyan also confirmed the importance of strict compliance with the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh, the statement read.

Additionally, Putin expressed solidarity with the Armenian people in connection with Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, observed on April 24, and agreed with Pashinyan to continue contacts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan April Government

Recent Stories

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms fo ..

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms forecast

9 minutes ago
 Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continue ..

Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continues

9 minutes ago
 Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

9 minutes ago
 Experts advise analysis-based balanced application ..

Experts advise analysis-based balanced application of fertilizers on cotton as s ..

6 minutes ago
 KPCTA arranges 3-day tour for orphans, destitute c ..

KPCTA arranges 3-day tour for orphans, destitute children

6 minutes ago
 EU Allocates $36Mln in Humanitarian Support for DR ..

EU Allocates $36Mln in Humanitarian Support for DRC - Commission

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.