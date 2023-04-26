Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh During Phone Talks - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the situation in the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian government said that the leaders held a phone conversation to discuss issues related to the Lachin corridor, the only land route linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, and the humanitarian situation in the region.

"Putin had a telephone conversation with ... Pashinyan. The development of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed with an emphasis on solving practical problems to ensure stability and security in the region," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Pashinyan also confirmed the importance of strict compliance with the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh, the statement read.

Additionally, Putin expressed solidarity with the Armenian people in connection with Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, observed on April 24, and agreed with Pashinyan to continue contacts.