Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation on Armenian-Azeri Border - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border by phone, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border by phone, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"During a phone conversation initiated by the Armenian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation after a number of incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. It was agreed to continue contacts in this regard," the statement says.