Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation On Armenian-Azeri Border - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border by phone, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

"During a phone conversation initiated by the Armenian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation after a number of incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. It was agreed to continue contacts in this regard," the statement says.

