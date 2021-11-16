Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation On Armenian-Azeri Border - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:00 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border by phone, the Kremlin said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border by phone, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"During a phone conversation initiated by the Armenian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation after a number of incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. It was agreed to continue contacts in this regard," the statement says.