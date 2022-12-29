UrduPoint.com

Putin, Pashinyan Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Issue In Detail In St. Petersburg - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the issue of the Lachin Corridor in detail at their meeting in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Russia continues, plans to continue its mediation efforts, to fulfill, first of all, those agreements reached on a trilateral basis. The issue of the Lachin Corridor was indeed discussed by Putin and Pashinyan in great detail in St. Petersburg the day before yesterday. Talks on this issue will continue," Peskov told reporters.

