Putin, Pashinyan Discussed Situation On Azerbaijani-Armenian Border - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation to discuss the situation evolving on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with the acting prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan. They continued discussing the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. When exchanging opinions on the recent incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Vladimir Putin pointed to the need to fully comply with all the provisions of the statements by Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, issued on November 9, 2020 and on January 11, especially in terms of strict compliance with the ceasefire," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian leader reaffirmed commitment to continue the "active mediating effort" and to maintain close contacts with both Yerevan and Baku for the sake of regional stability.

"Having expressed gratitude to the Russian president, Nikol Pashinyan spoke in favor of constructive dialogue and cooperation in order to solve all the emerging problems exclusively trough peaceful political and diplomatic means," the statement read on.

