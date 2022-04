Putin, Pashinyan Exchange Views on Maintaining Stability in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan exchanged views on maintaining stability in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Kremlin said on Friday

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

An exchange of views on maintaining stability in the Nagorno-Karabakh region was continued," the statement says.

During the conversation, Putin and Pashinyan confirmed the need for strict observance of the tripartite agreements on Karabakh.