Putin, Pashinyan May Hold Meeting in Near Future - Matviyenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may hold a meeting in near future, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Monday.

"The tone of interaction is set by the leaders of our countries. Three personal meetings have already taken place this year. In the near future, a new personal meeting is being prepared," Matviyenko said during a meeting with her Armenian counterpart.